Residents try something new during active aging

Active Aging Week offered opportunities for residents to try something new or enjoy familiar activities last week at recreation centers from Paradise and Mulberry Grove to Riverbend. The Villages Recreation and Parks Department offered 21 events from vigorous to mild activity levels, including chair volleyball, an information walk at Eisenhower Recreation Center and rummikub and dominoes at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
