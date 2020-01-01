Residents toast the new year at high tea

Residents of the Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living Community were treated like royalty with a Victorian tea party on Monday afternoon. Staff served them tea, food and treated them to presents and games at the event.
Activities Director Barbie Smerecki and her assistant Elizabeth Richter organize the event every other month. They choose a different theme and different activities to go along with it each time.
Past themes have been black and white, gold and lace, witches brew for Halloween, peppermint for the holidays and mermaids.
Residents come dressed up to match the themes. At the Victorian tea party, residents received a chance drawing ticket for wearing a hat. They also received a ticket for each new person they invited. As much as the point was for residents to enjoy tea, it was also to help them make new friends.
