Residents surprise ill neighbor with messages of love, support

Jackie Robertson’s neighbors weren’t about to let her leave them without expressing their love for her.
Robertson, of the Village of Polo Ridge, is currently in her fourth bout with cancer and she has made the difficult decision of refusing further treatment.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robertson has been unable to receive physical visits, at Buffalo Crossings, the assisted living facility in which she now resides, from her family or neighbors.
But her neighbors from Villa Berea in Polo Ridge recently found a creative way to visit her. On March 30, many of her them paraded past the window to her room, carrying homemade posters with messages of love and support written on them.
