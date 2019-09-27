Residents show off their musical talents to their peers

From Strauss to Lennon and McCartney, the Music Lover’s Showcase provided listeners with a range of musical styles.
During the first day of the Music Lover’s Showcase on Thursday at Savannah Center, audience members shuttled from room to room, while musicians for 25 groups brought in their equipment for their sets.
The seventh annual event, which features resident entertainers playing for their peers, continues today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with another 25 groups performing.
Jim Fraser had his gear for two bands, the Beatlemaniacs of The Villages and the British Invasion. Luckily, he didn’t have to pack up his stuff and leave the Scarlett O’Hara Theater for another room.
