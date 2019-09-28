Residents show off their musical talents to their peers

The aroma of Philly cheesesteaks, grilled salmon and pastries — among other dishes — filled the culinary room Thursday at The Villages High School. The room transformed into a restaurant as seniors in the Culinary Arts Academy hosted a luncheon for The Villages Buffalo Booster Club. This was the first luncheon of the school year, and the students will cook for and serve a different group from the school or community each week throughout the school year. Students worked on plans and preparations for the luncheon earlier this week, and they welcomed about 40 members of the club to their classroom to observe their hard work and enjoy made-from-scratch meals. As the students open the doors to a different group each week, they get the opportunity to perform multiple roles, including sous chef, server, dining-room manager and dishwasher.
