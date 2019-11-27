Residents of The Villages give students a big boost

Peter and Kathy Beinetti had no idea that helping provide convertibles for a day to Wildwood Middle High School would lead to something much bigger.
The school reached out to the members of The Villages Convertible Club to ask for help in providing cars for the students during homecoming in 2015.
Throughout the next four years the couple kept in touch with the students, their families and teachers at the school. This led them to become
co-founders of the Wildcats Booster Club.
“The Villages Charter School is pretty incredible and receives a great deal of help,” Peter said. “Meanwhile, about seven miles away is a school that has many, many needs.”
