Residents make friends over S’mores

Making s’mores over the fire pit outside Riverbend Recreation Center brought neighbors together, and most participants recalled camping in their youth or with their children.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” said Mary Donohue, of the Village of Linden. “It reminds you of your Girl Scout days.”
About 20 people roasted marshmallows Thursday evening and smashed them between graham crackers and smeared them with little Hershey’s chocolate bars during the S’mores Night social event. It was the first social around Riverbend’s fire pit.
