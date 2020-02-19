Residents help students start activities

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club met Feb. 12 in the library of Wildwood Middle High School. Board members, top row, from left, are Ed Shirley, of the Village of Hemingway; President Randy Bayliss, of the Village of Mallory Square; Joel Lemmer, of the Village of Fernandina; and Harold Williams, of the Village of Fernandina; and bottom row, from left, Deirdre Burke, of the Village of Mallory Square; and Shirley Keith, of the Village of Gilchrist.