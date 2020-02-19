Residents help students start activities

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club met Feb. 12 in the library of Wildwood Middle High School. Board members, top row, from left, are Ed Shirley, of the Village of Hemingway; President Randy Bayliss, of the Village of Mallory Square; Joel Lemmer, of the Village of Fernandina; and Harold Williams, of the Village of Fernandina; and bottom row, from left, Deirdre Burke, of the Village of Mallory Square; and Shirley Keith, of the Village of Gilchrist.

 Dayna Straehley, Daily Sun

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club has been helping students and teachers expand extracurricular activities at Wildwood Middle High School over the past two school years.

Some booster club members are recruiting members from the Spanish American Club as school volunteers to help students learning English as a second language with their homework, said Booster Club President Randy Bayliss of the Village of Mallory Square.  The club authorized another $1,000 for the school library, he said.

It’s collected gently used clothing that meets school dress codes for the school’s clothing closet, he said.

