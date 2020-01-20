Residents find forever friends during latest pet-adoption event

Villages residents recently had the opportunity to find a new forever friend.
In partnership with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, YOUR Humane Society SPCA hosted a pet information and adoption event on Friday at Rohan Recreation Center.
The humane society brought several dogs from the shelter for residents to interact with and potentially adopt. Village of Buttonwood resident Ernie Holley initially didn’t want to adopt another dog, only to be won over by Bella, a 1-year-old dachshund. He and his wife, Carole, turned in an adoption application form.
“It has turned out to be a beautiful day, and the dogs are so nice,” Holley said.
