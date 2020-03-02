Residents fight back with a fight club

About 100 residents locked eyes on Gary Ingram as he stood in the center of the room at Rohan Recreation Center, drumsticks and microphone in hand.
Ingram leads the Parkinson’s Fight Club, part support group, part exercise class, for residents with the progressive, degenerative disease.
The recent meeting began with a discussion and question-and-answer session. Ingram offered the advice he’d gathered in his 25 years with the disease. Members asked questions about topics that had been weighing on their minds, from nutrition to medication.
Parkinson’s disease was the 14th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though the disease itself is not fatal, it can have serious complications, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, like limited motor function and depression.
