Residents baking Christmas cookies to send to troops

It’s not Christmas yet, but the scent of cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg has been wafting through Sharon Thomas’s kitchen as she makes Christmas cookies.
Last week, Thomas made a batch of her favorite old-fashioned ginger crinkled cookies to send to deployed U.S. troops.
Her cookies, along with those made by about 50 other bakers from The Villages and Lady Lake, are part of a local effort for Treat The Troops, a nationwide organization that sends homemade cookies and other items to the troops for Christmas.
Volunteer Roseann Cochran is coordinating the cookie drive from the community for the organization. Individuals like Thomas and groups such as the Busy Bakers and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 347 are donating.
