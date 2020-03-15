Rescued Yorkipoo welcomed by new brother

While all Ivy has known is isolation, her new brother is helping get her acquainted to a brand-new life, Villages style. Ivy, a 7-year-old Yorkipoo, was rescued by Anthony and Laura Utzie and brought to their home this past August, when she met the Utzies’ other Yorkipoo, Charley.
When Laura first saw Ivy in a social media post by a woman who works with Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Orlando, she felt compelled to inquire because Ivy looked a lot like the couple’s beloved Charley. Laura learned that Ivy, one of 73 dogs who were rescued at once, had lived in a cage her whole life and was filthy when she was found.
“As we were talking, she mentioned that a lot of people were donating food and things, and she asked if I wanted to meet Ivy,” Laura said.
Laura agreed, and the family, including Charley, fell in love with Ivy almost instantly.
