Rescue puppy learning new tricks

Lucie, a 3-month-old rescue puppy, has a smart family.
She trained Karen and Michael Siegert, of the Village of Springdale, to open the door for her when she wants to go outside by ringing a bell hanging down on the door.
Jokes aside — when Karen saw an ad for a dog training bell, she was skeptical it would work.
“I thought, ‘She’s never going to learn to do that,’” Karen said.
When training dogs, it’s important to be loving, consistent and patient, dog trainer Neal Kimball said, while offering a lot of praise, which is just what the Siegerts did. So it didn’t take Lucie that long.
Karen and Michael were diligent putting Lucie’s paw or nose to the bell and having it make the noise and then rushing her outside.
