Renovations starting on two major roads

Sumter County will begin work Sunday on renovations to the two major north-south roads in The Villages. A portion of Buena Vista Boulevard is first on the list; work begins there Sunday. The following week, work will start on Morse Boulevard. The work will be performed by D.A.B. Constructors. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in work zones when a lane is closed for renovation because the remaining lane will be a bit narrower than usual.
