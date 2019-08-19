Renewed VHS volleyball opens season with title expectations

THE VILLAGES — Kelly Shipes already made it clear that bringing home championship banners was going to be priority No. 1.
Hired as the new head coach of The Villages High School volleyball team back in May, the Georgia native didn’t mince words when laying out her expectations for the program.
“I want to make the statement that we’re here and we’re ready to compete,” Shipes said back on May 8. “I want a (championship) banner on the wall, that’s our goal first year out.”
And on the eve of tonight’s regular-season opener for the Buffalo, that mindset hadn’t changed.
