Remembering 9/11

> The FDNY 343 Memorial Club has a ceremony at 10 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Church at 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield. Volunteers will read the names of first responders and others who died on 9/11.
> Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is having a ceremony at 10 a.m. at The Villages Public Safety Station 44 at 3035 Morse Blvd., The Villages. Wreaths will be laid on the station’s 9/11 memorial in front of American flags honoring those who died.
> The Villages Parrot Head Club is holding a blood drive between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. following the ceremony at Station 44. Donors will get free movie tickets and discount coupons, including one for a free pint at Gator’s Dockside in Brownwood.
