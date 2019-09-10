Remembering 9/11
Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

> The FDNY 343 Memorial Club has a ceremony at 10 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Church at 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield. Volunteers will read the names of first responders and others who died on 9/11.

> Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is having a ceremony at 10 a.m. at The Villages Public Safety Station 44 at 3035 Morse Blvd., The Villages. Wreaths will be laid on the station’s 9/11 memorial in front of American flags honoring those who died.

> The Villages Parrot Head Club is holding a blood drive between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. following the ceremony at Station 44. Donors will get free movie tickets and discount coupons, including one for a free pint at Gator’s Dockside in Brownwood.

