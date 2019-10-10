Reliving days gone by with ‘Theater of the Mind’

The Old Time Radio Players are keeping a unique entertainment medium alive on the airwaves: radio dramas.
“It’s the theater of the mind,” said Ed Williams, who runs this offshoot of The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club. “You can close your eyes and listen to what you heard on the radio. When you do that, you can visualize the characters to the extent you wish to.”
As an added bonus, audiences can see the actors performing their lines live, as if they were in a recording studio.
“Many times (the audiences) really get into it,” Williams said. “Sometimes something is sudden. There’s a gasp in the audience or chuckles. You know they’re paying attention.”
