Relax with yoga

When she’s ready to relax, Mary Beth Kellogg turns on some music and rolls out her yoga mat.
The yoga enthusiast wanted to share her knowledge of the exercise while creating a relaxing atmosphere for residents, so she started Yoga Fit Seniors. The class is designed to improve posture, balance and strength, and it’s geared toward seniors.
“I started the group because I knew it would appeal to the residents with healthy lifestyle goals,” said Kellogg, of the Village Hacienda.
During the hourlong class, Kellogg incorporates less challenging postures to help participants learn to move with their breath.
