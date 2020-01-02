Relax with yoga

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.