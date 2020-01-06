Reduce your stress

With the holidays behind us, residents already have begun working on getting healthier for the New Year. The Tai Chi for Health class on Thursday at Manatee Recreation Center was filled to capacity by the time it started at 11 a.m. Instructors Nancy Tuccillo, of the Village of Lake Deaton, and Joe Casaday, of the Village of Collier, welcomed everyone as they entered the room. Casaday has been doing tai chi for 20 years and loves the wide array of benefits it provides. “The biggest one is balance, it helps slowly strengthen muscles and joints,” he said. “It also helps reduce stress levels and improve your immune system.”
