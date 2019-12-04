Red kettle campaign makes a joyful noise

On a fall afternoon with perfect weather, Evelyn Blair stood outside Big Lots in Leesburg, ringing her bell next to an iconic red kettle while “Doing the Most Good” for The Salvation Army. The Leesburg resident had joined the Red Kettle Campaign for another year to help those in need in the community like herself. “It’s nice to be able to do this,” Blair said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and, although I don’t know how many more years I will be able to do this, I thank God for today.” Blair said The Salvation Army has taken good care of her and her granddaughter, and she enjoys being able to help them do the same for others. She was helping The Salvation Army get a jump-start for the Black Friday kick-off of its annual Red Kettle Campaign, when kettles are placed around Lake and Sumter counties at Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie. There are already kettles at some locations in the two counties.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.