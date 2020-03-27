Red is fashionable on pickleball courts

Harry Knobloch has no trouble picking out his outfits for Friday pickleball sessions. Knobloch is just one person among a group that wears red when they get together during pickleball open play on Fridays at La Hacienda Recreation Center. They call the meeting “RED Fridays” or “REDS.” They wear the color as a way to show their support for the troops, as “REDS” stands for “Remembering Every Deployed Soldier.” “It’s nice to get out there and play pickleball while showing support for our soldiers,” said Knobloch, of the Village Hacienda. The group consists of a mixture of both veterans and veteran and troop supporters who have been meeting every Friday for more than 20 years. Though they are unsure who started the movement within their group, it has become important to them.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.