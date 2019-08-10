Red-Carpet Glitz

If you were at Barnstorm Theater on Friday evening, you might have caught a glimpse of John Travolta.
And not just on the big screen. The “Carrie,” “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction” star was there, at the theater, in the flesh.
From a red carpet near the lobby of the theater, Travolta smiled into the flashing cameras and smartphones held high over heads trying to capture the moment.
Travolta chose The Villages for the red-carpet premiere of his latest movie, “The Fanatic.”
Travolta, who lives in Ocala, said it felt nice to do a premiere so close to home.
