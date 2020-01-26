Recreation Destination

Shedding pounds. Fortifying muscles. Boosting endurance. All of that and more can be found inside the vast exercise and fitness landscape throughout The Villages’ dozens of recreation centers. Every week, residents flock to hundreds of exercise-based classes in The Villages that foster an active lifestyle and promote physical and mental well-being, including Zumba, strength training and yoga. Villagers take advantage of more than 350 indoor exercise sessions weekly throughout the community, something community officials say is a huge plus for those looking to gain or maintain health.
“The benefits are truly endless from so many different perspectives,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “Health, mind, body, spirit and social connectivity all provide and play a role that is personal, yet so universal to participants. The residents appreciate and understand the value of practicing and engaging in active positive lifestyle programs.”
