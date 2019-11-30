Rec facilities help Villagers live well

On any given day, one of the nearly 100 recreation centers and areas in The Villages could be hosting anything from a yoga class to a birthday party to a fundraiser. These community facilities provide vital resources to residents, and many Villagers are familiar with these through club meetings. But recreation centers and areas are more than just a meeting venue: They are community hubs that provide many social avenues, and have served as venues for special services such as celebrations of life, where family and friends have the opportunity to honor lost loved ones.
