Range of Opportunities

Villages residents often have no trouble finding a way back to a hobby they previously enjoyed but may not have had time for before retirement.
But many groups offer an opportunity to learn and enjoy something new as well — and that’s something The Villages Air Gun Club prides itself on.
The club, which is for veteran shooters and newcomers alike, practices at two ranges in The Villages — at Rio Grande Recreation Center and Soaring Eagle Softball Complex.
Members of the club share a common interest and always are willing to help those who have not shot before. This is an activity for everybody ages 13 and up, as specified by the rules from The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
