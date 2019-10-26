Rain fails to dampen spirits at Halloween event

Brownwood Paddock Square was overtaken by superheroes, fairies and goblins on Friday during the Nightmare on Meggison Halloween event. The event, put on by The Villages Entertainment, drew a big crowd. The Shaka Crew danced on the square to “Thriller” to start things off. There was a pause in the festivities while the rain came through, but families stayed busy playing the carnival games and getting their faces painted to match their costumes.
