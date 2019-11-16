Raiders pull away to end Buffalo’s season

One by one, they pulled themselves together up off the turf. Tears in their eyes. Arms around necks. Shoulders propped against one another. The Villages High School football team walked off Inman Sherman Field slowly and methodically on Friday night in Bushnell, as its season came to a close in a
21-7 loss to South Sumter in the Class 4A-Region 2 semifinals. The Buffalo limited an uptempo Raiders offense to just 188 yards on 49 plays — a month after surrendering more than 350 yards on 92 snaps in a 22-21 loss to South Sumter back on Oct. 11.
But without do-it-all senior co-captain Mac Harris, who suffered an ankle injury just before halftime and did not return, VHS was unable to cling to the 7-7 tie it held onto at the half — allowing 14 fourth-quarter points in the season-ending defeat.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.