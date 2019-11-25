Quilters show their skills in using panels

Members of Manatee Quilters recently revealed the results of months of their hard work.
The Quilting Guild of The Villages chapter met Nov. 12 at Manatee Recreation Center to see quilts made as part of the group’s Panel Challenge, which started in May.
The group challenge required quilters to buy a premade center block for their quilts and incorporate it into the rest of the design. The chapter saw a high level of participation, with more than 20 quilts entered.
Fran Collins, of the Village of Pine Hills, announced the winners.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.