Quilters show compassion for special needs children

The members of the Quilting B’s use their passion for quilting to help others.
The Quilting B’s, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of the Villages, recently made bibs, blankets and pressure pillows and donated them to Lake Hills School in Howey-in-the-Hills.
The school is an exceptional student education center in Lake County that serves 220 students from ages 3 to 22 who have significant cognitive disabilities and some physical disabilities.
The quilting group has donated to the school for the past three years.
