Quilters chapter makes kids blankets

Thanks to a group of Villagers, nap time at Wildwood Elementary School just got more comfortable. The Piecemakers, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages, donated 40 quilts to preschoolers at the school in July. The group has been donating to Wildwood Elementary for the past two years. Faye Scher, a volunteer at the school, contacted the quilting guild about new blankets for the students as part of a supply drive. “It helps the teachers, who sometimes end up putting their own money into purchasing things for the classroom,” said Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist. “It’s also one less thing for parents to worry about.” The task was passed along to members of the Piecemakers, who, at the time, were looking for a new way to give back to the community. “It’s a form of relaxation and enjoyment for me,” said Susan Davis, a Village Santo Domingo resident and co-president of the Piecemakers. “Last year we received some really nice letters from the school after we began donating to them.”
