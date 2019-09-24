Put some bling on it

The “gems” residents spend hours sticking into an adhesive surface aren’t actually diamonds, but that doesn’t bother the members of the 3D Diamond Painting Sparkle Time Group.
“It’s sparkly,” said Kathy Strope, the club’s president.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday at Southside Recreation Center, catching up with each other as they work.
Strope, of the Village of Silver Lake, started the group a few months ago as a branch of an adult coloring group where diamond painting caught on. She said she was drawn to the hobby because it’s relaxing.
“You don’t have to make any suggestions,” Strope said. “With coloring, you have to make choices. With this, the choices are made for you.”
