Put some bling on it

Becky Mortensen, left, of the Village of Silver Lake, and Carolyn Kerkela, of the Village of Country Club Hills, work on their artwork during the 3D diamond painting group meeting.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

The “gems” residents spend hours sticking into an adhesive surface aren’t actually diamonds, but that doesn’t bother the members of the 3D Diamond Painting Sparkle Time Group.

“It’s sparkly,” said Kathy Strope, the club’s president.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday at Southside Recreation Center, catching up with each other as they work.

Strope, of the Village of Silver Lake, started the group a few months ago as a branch of an adult coloring group where diamond painting caught on. She said she was drawn to the hobby because it’s relaxing.

“You don’t have to make any suggestions,” Strope said. “With coloring, you have to make choices. With this, the choices are made for you.”

