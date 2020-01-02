Put on your ‘Little Black Dress’ and see a show

Today

Partly cloudy skies. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.