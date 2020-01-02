Put on your ‘Little Black Dress’ and see a show

Danielle Trzcinski wanted to write a show for women who like to go to the theater and have a great time.
So she and three other writers put their heads together and came up with “Little Black Dress,” a musical with improv and comedy that follows the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy as they experience firsts in life through their little black dresses.
“We wanted to do a girls night out and fun show, but also a story with heart and depth,” said Trzcinski, who plays Dee in the show. “A story that real women can relate to.”
“Little Black Dress” will stop in The Villages for shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday at Savannah Center.
