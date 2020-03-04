Presenter shares passion for history and science

Drake Shepard fell into doing historical sketches years ago for his two sons, and now it is his passion.
The Village of Poinciana resident home-schooled the boys until they were in eighth grade and created programs to interest them in science and history.
Now, Shepard shares that passion throughout The Villages by giving free presentations to groups and clubs about people from President Teddy Roosevelt to Frank Lloyd Wright.
Shepard gives the free talks as a way to give back to the community.
On Friday, Shepard showed up in his black suit and hat — transforming himself into Thomas Edison — to speak before about 100 members and guests of The Philosophy Club at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
