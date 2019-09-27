Prepared for Polo

One of the community’s grandest sources of entertainment returns this weekend to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
The 2019 fall polo season opens at 3 p.m. today and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of The Villages Polo Club, kicking off eight consecutive weekends of play across the 250-acre facility.
The club features a three-level grandstand with expansive views of the action, along with a full bar and concessions, as well as a fully-stocked merchandise store open to patrons.
“We’re absolutely thrilled for the new season,” said Paige McCabe, director of The Villages Polo Club. “We’re starting off with our pro-pool (tournament), and that’s always a fan favorite for a lot of people. And then we’ve got a lot of new faces this season and we’re always really excited for that.”
