Powered by the wind

Getting out for a sail with The Villages Sailing Club takes some effort. Group outings are announced at regular meetings, but enough members need to volunteer their boats for the event and the boats must be rigged before launching.
But when the sails fill with wind and the boat is propelled quietly across a lake, it’s all worthwhile.
Skip Breese — yes, that’s really his name — bought his boat a few months ago but launched it for the first time Sept. 20 during a club outing on Lake Miona. He hadn’t sailed in several years, since working at Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.
“This will be like the maiden voyage for both of us,” said Breese, of the Village of Bonnybrook.
