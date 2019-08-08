Power of the paddle

With the flick of the wrist, the paddle meets its target and Phil Simmons sends the ball across the net toward his opponent.
The Village of Sabal Chase resident has been playing table tennis for about eight years and enjoys the game because it allows him to be strategic.
The Table Tennis Smashers is one of several table tennis groups that meet at various recreation centers throughout The Villages. The Smashers is made up of about 20 members and has been around for about four years. Members play at noon Tuesdays at Paradise Recreation Center.
“Our group is the only group in The Villages that plays strictly one person on each side instead of teams,” said Simmons, who leads the Table Tennis Smashers.
