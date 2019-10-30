Pour on the paint

No artistic ability? No problem!
Acrylic Flow Painting, which is run by Lavon Scott, will bring the artist out in residents.
“It’s for people who don’t have artistic talent to make something beautiful,” Scott said. “They’re all surprised when (the finished painting) comes out. It’s a piece of art they can hang at home or make into a gift.”
Scott provides all the art supplies needed for the session. She uses acrylic paints for their ease of cleanup with soap and water. She asks for a $20 fee per session to help cover the costs of the those supplies, which includes a 9-by-12-inch canvas and a bookmark.
