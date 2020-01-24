Potential employees survey their option

The Villages Career & College Expo opened students’ eyes to options that extended far beyond previous horizons. The career fair in The Villages High School gym Thursday was attended by about 1,200 students from VHS and South Sumter High School, as well as the general public. Representatives from 64 businesses, colleges, universities, trade schools and military branches were there to help guide students through some options for their futures, Event Coordinator Tara Milow said. Leesburg High School also hosted its second annual Career and College Expo on Thursday for high-school students. It expected 48 college, military and career representatives to attend. At both career fairs, students could apply for jobs with some of the businesses and military branches present and get college application information.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.