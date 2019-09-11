Portrait practice

Silence filled the dimly lit activity room at Pimlico Recreation Center as about 20 eager artists sat, paintbrush or pencil in hand, studying the model.
With lighting strategically placed on her, Gladys Dawson, of the Village of Tall Trees, posed front and center as fellow members of the Figure Drawing/Portrait Club carefully captured her image during Friday’s session.
The open studio time gives artists of all skill levels and mediums the opportunity to practice drawing from life every Friday. The session starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs until about 11:15. Models pose for four 15- to 17-minute segments with 10-minute breaks. The group is open to regular attendees and drop-ins.
