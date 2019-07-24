Pops chorus to celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock

Hear some of the hits that were performed at Woodstock, but don’t worry about sitting in the heat and mud this time.
The Villages Pops Chorus will perform its summer concert, “Love My Music,” at 3 and 6 p.m. on Monday at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location. Proceeds will benefit Villagers for Veterans and Deliver the Difference.
The show will include six songs that were performed at Woodstock, along with songs from Broadway and film.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.