Pops Chorus serenades its audience

An afternoon of nostalgic music and impressive vocals met an assembly of about 600 people Monday.
The Villages Pops Chorus put on its annual summer concert for two sold-out shows at 3 and 6 p.m. Monday at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
Throughout the performance, eyes were riveted to the stage. Some attendees danced in their seats or mouthed familiar lyrics along with the vocalists.
However, everyone was entirely focused on the ballads being played and sung, some of which honored the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.