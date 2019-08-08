Pool monitor hangs up his floppy hat

Before residents could enter the Savannah Center sports pool, they had to get past recreation assistant Jack Busch.
Busch sat by the water fountains near the main entrances to the pool, checking everyone’s ID cards before they could enter. He usually worked Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for about 15 years, but he recently stepped away from the pool deck and into retirement.
“He was always a pleasant man,” said Carole Truesdale, a water aerobics instructor and Village of Glenbrook resident. “I liked his cheerfulness. He was never down. Just a delight. Hopefully he enjoys his retirement.”
“Nobody got past my Jack,” added Debbie Hurtt, recreation facilities manager for Savannah Center. “He was going to make sure he would do right by the residents. He took that responsibility very seriously. I think our residents appreciated that. He was going to be watching out.”
