Pooches and people joining canine clubs

Everywhere Deb Gedaro looked, she saw fur — bright yellow fur on four legs with wagging tails. So after a month of living in The Villages, she decided to start a club to bring her fur baby, Miss Annabelle Lee, together with other golden retrievers and mixed goldens in the area. The Golden Retriever Club, which will start Thursday at Everglades Recreation Center, is the newest addition to the five dog clubs in The Villages, which band together in mutual love of their canine best friends. “The purpose of the club is ... to be a social club for the dogs, so they have activities they can do with the owners,” Gedaro, of the Village of McClure said. “Also it could be a venue for social events for the owners — like-minded people.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.