Polka season starts now for polka lovers

Polka lovers are saying, “Welcome back,” to each other as they gear up for a new social season.
The Polka Lovers Club is having their first meeting of the season 6 p.m. today at Eisenhower Recreation Center. The first meeting back after summer break is always an ice cream social and guests will enjoy music from Jimmy Horzen along with build-your-own sundaes from Ollie’s Frozen Custard.
Sam Massimilla, of the Village Santo Domingo, said they have booked the whole season with entertainment.
Massimilla is chairman of the steering committee for the club.
