‘Pink Parade’ raises awareness, funds For cancer nonprofit

Men don’t always know what to say about the pink of October.
So they don’t say much at all.
Pete Schwarz of Village of McClure, doesn’t struggle for words when he talks about the pink of breast cancer.
In 2009, Schwarz lost Bonnie, his wife of 26 years, to breast cancer 11 years after she received a clean bill of health. When doctors said it was back, he joined her pain as closely as possible.
