‘Pink Parade’ raises awareness, funds For cancer nonprofit

Theresa Barton, from left, of the Village of DeSoto, Priscilla Grandage, of the Village of DeSoto, and Barton’s dog, Juliette, enjoy the festivities at the First Annual Golf Cart Cruise for Breast Cancer Awareness on Saturday.

 Sherri Coner, Daily Sun

Men don’t always know what to say about the pink of October.

So they don’t say much at all.

Pete Schwarz of Village of McClure, doesn’t struggle for words when he talks about the pink of breast cancer.

In 2009, Schwarz lost Bonnie, his wife of 26 years, to breast cancer 11 years after she received a clean bill of health. When doctors said it was back, he joined her pain as closely as possible.

