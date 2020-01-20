Pine Hills and Pine Ridge residents making waves at local school

Village of Pine Hills and Village of Pine Ridge residents have proven once again that when it comes to community service, Villagers are second to none. Since May of last year, these Villagers have coordinated their efforts to serve the needs of teachers and students at Fruitland Park Elementary School.
When Cathy Asbury, of the Village of Pine Hills, started volunteering at the school, she found it difficult to do on her own. She felt she couldn’t do everything she wanted to.
In May 2019, Asbury organized a meeting to recruit volunteers with different talents to cover the school’s areas of need. Many Fruitland Park Elementary School students live below the poverty level, and while all students receive free and reduced lunch, there is a gap for support in other areas.
Volunteers already took part in a Share the Blessings group at the school. Asbury, along with Sindy Mason and Cheryl Mills, organized three more volunteer groups with different missions.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.