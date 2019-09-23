Pick up painting

Debi Lytle felt a little scared when she first picked up a paint brush.
“I thought, ‘I’m never going to be able to do this,’” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “It was a shock to me.”
Three years later, she regularly sells her art at local shows.
Her love for painting started with Painter Guild of The Villages, an acrylic art class for beginners that meets at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at El Santiago Recreation Center.
Dianne Knight began teaching the classes four and a half years ago.
Knight, of the Village El Cortez, has been painting since she was a kid.
At 16 years old, she won the grand prize at a Maryland art show. That piece hung in the Baltimore Museum of Art for six weeks.
