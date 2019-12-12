Phil Walker named president of VHA

Phil Walker wants to keep The Villages Homeowners Advocates dream alive.
That means continuing the work of Fred Briggs, the immediate past president who served for five years. “(The role) needs a fresh perspective with new ideas and new ways of doing things,” said Briggs, of Haciendas of Mission Hills. In April, The VHA board of directors unanimously elected Walker as executive vice president during its annual awards meeting. That vote paved the way for the Village of Pennecamp resident to become president Wednesday at the VHA’s annual general meeting. Briggs will remain on the board for the homeowner advocacy and community service group, The Villages’ largest resident lifestyle club with nearly 20,000 members.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.