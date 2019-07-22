Performers touch up theater skills at workshop

A room of residents looking to touch up their theater skills stepped back and forth to an eight-count, raised and lowered their arms and positioned their hands.
Musical theater isn’t all about singing and acting. In a show, actors have to be able to move naturally on stage, and it’s not as easy as you might think.
“There are some people who can’t do that,” said Helene Yelverton, of the Village of Mallory Square. “Sometimes when you’re singing and moving, you’re thinking of one more than the other instead of combining them together.”
That’s why Yelverton, who has more than 70 years of dance experience, led a workshop on movement and dance with The Villages Musical Theater company Friday morning at Canal Street Recreation Center.
