Pep in the step

“You just feel like you’re a kid again.”
Erin Kellett, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is a nurse and she’s on her feet a lot. So her reaction to walking in jump shoes is something to note.
Jump shoes, or rebound shoes, look like ski boots with springs attached to the sole. Users say they save wear and tear on joints, making it easy to exercise.
At the Bounce Boots group, high-energy music combines with the springy quality of the boots to give members a good workout. The group takes its name from one of the brands of the footwear, which also includes Kangoo Jumps.
Bounce Boots meets from 9 to 10:50 a.m. Thursdays at
Fish Hawk Recreation Center. Any Villages resident or guest is welcome, and some loaner boots are available for use during class.
